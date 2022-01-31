Getting Answers
Another career milestone set by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - During the 2021 NFL offseason there were questions on whether or not Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver had trouble catching the football. Ja’Marr Chase had four dropped passes in two preseason games for the Bengals.

Now the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has set yet another milestone to his historic rookie season. On Sunday, Jan. 30 in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Chase surpassed Rams legend Torry Holt for most receiving yards by a rookie, who now has 279 yards receiving to Holts 242 yards.

The Bengals trailed the AFC Champs by 18 points and fought back to take down the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime. Chase caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Cincinnati will make it’s third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 13.

The former Archbishop Rummel star also set the Bengals season single receiving record with 1,455 yards held by former Bengals great Chad Johnson. Chase also set the rookie single game receiving record in the Bengals Week 17 win over the Chiefs with 266 yards.

