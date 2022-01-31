Getting Answers
3 Lubbock children reported missing on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website

Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Lubbock children have been missing since Friday, January 28, 2022. This is according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

The three children range in age from 4 to 7.

Noah Arriola, 7, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4′ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Isaiah Sanchez, 6, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ 5″ and weighs 50 pounds.

Lazae Castilleja, 4, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ and weighs 40 pounds.

The three boys may be in the company of their parents.

If you find them or see them, you are urged to not approach them or their companions and call law enforcement immediately.

You can call 9-1-1, the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865 or 1-800-843-5678.

