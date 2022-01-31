Getting Answers
3 juveniles arrested in shooting death of teen on Harvard Avenue

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
By Daffney Dawson and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Jan. 27.

The Shreveport Police Department announced Monday, Jan. 31 that three juveniles have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Due to their age, names and mugshots will not be released.

The teens are also facing charges in connection with a recent string of carjacking incidents in Shreveport.

The shooting happened around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of Harvard Avenue, near Dunlap and Harp streets.

A witness on the scene, who is a retired pastor from West Chapel Church, says he saw a young man walking down the street when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside shot the victim. He says one man then got out of the SUV and stood over the victim, firing another 10 to 15 shots. The witness says the man then jumped back into the SUV and they drove away.

Officials later confirmed the victim died from his injuries.

On Friday, Jan. 28, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as De’anthony Walker, 17. He was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been ordered.

“It’s very heartbreaking because it’s happening all over Louisiana and especially Shreveport. Something is going on that is causing our young Black men to do what they’re doing and I just pray to God I can get some help from the city to do something about this,” the retired pastor said.

The pastor says he has lived in the area 55 years and has never seen anything this drastic on his street. He says he’s currently working on a program to help young Black men with “hostility and anger” to hopefully prevent violent incidents like this one.

“It’s a sad day in Shreveport to see with my own eyes, on my own street a situation like this. Never seen it before,” the pastor said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

