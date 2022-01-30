Zulu reveals 2022 queen as Crystal Monique Guillemet

Getting Answers
The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club announced Sunday (Jan. 30) that Crystal Monique Guillemet will reign as its parade queen for 2022, alongside elected King Zulu Randolph "Rudy" Davis.
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crystal Monique Guillemet was introduced as the 2022 Zulu Queen on Sunday (Jan. 30) in a celebratory announcement at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club said Guillemet will reign over the March 1 Mardi Gras parade alongside King Zulu Randolph “Rudy” Davis, whose election was announced last May.

The theme of Zulu’s parade this year is “Zulu Salutes Divas and Legends,” and the procession is expected to entail more than 125 units including 44 floats.

Guillemet’s unveiling as Queen-elect at MSY is part of a long-standing tradition that dates back to the early ‘70s.

Guillemet said she has been involved with Zulu since the early ‘80s. She grew up in the Seventh Ward and said being named Queen Zulu is a dream come true.

“They’ve been looking at me, saying, ‘I don’t think she feels it yet,’” said Guillemet. “I’ve been feeling it all weekend. And to be able to stand here and tell you, ‘Thank you.’ ... Thank you all for your support that you all have given us during this journey. And thank you for your dedication.”

