‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller

(WVUE) - The war between the two Spears has yet to come to a cease fire. Britney Spears is calling out her sister Jamie Lynn yet again, while Lynn continues to promote her new book, “Things I Should Have Said.”

Britney took to Instagram Friday and posted a long caption, pretty much throwing shade at her sister, by sarcastically congratulating her on her book becoming a best seller and accusing her of lying. The post contained a video from “The Real” where the girls from the panel were discussing the book.

“National best seller ???? DUH 🙄 …. the timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!” Britney captioned in the post.

“The Real” panelist Adrienne Bailon Houghton, made it known that things with Jamie Lynn should’ve been handled with her sister privately.

“She should have named this ‘The Things I Should Have Said to My Sister and My Sister Alone But Instead I’ve Decided to Make a Book for Profit,’” said Houghton.

“If you wanna clear your name ... who is it important to clear your name to? Your sister or the masses of people?” Houghton added. “Why did you feel the need to clear your name to millions of people who are not your family members, who are not your blood, who are not your DNA?”

Britney went on to praise Adrienne for her words in the post by saying, “What these women are saying here is pretty clear !!!!” she wrote. “I’m just kinda shocked that more people like these real soul sisters aren’t telling it like it is!!!”

Britney went on accusing her sister of lying about her and Lynn’s former co-star Alexa Nikolas from her show “Zoey 101.” She also accused Jamie Lynn of ‘making money’ off her.

Jamie Lynn so far has not responded to Britney’s comments yet. No telling what will happen after this.

RELATED STORIES:

Britney Spears rips sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent news interview, says she disgusted

‘I’ve only ever tried to be helpful’: Jamie Lynn Spears expresses love for sister Britney amid the drama

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.