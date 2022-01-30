Shreveport organization working to make sure no kid goes hungry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every week on the corner of Midway Avenue, you’ll see Umeka Jackson handing out meals to children.

“I always wanted to see a child smile and be happy,” she said.

Jackson is part of “Help a Kid Out,” an organization that works to make sure no kid goes hungry.

“A lot of times people don’t realize things kids go through. I was a broken child and I remember little things like sweets would put me back together when I was broken,” she said.

Kids say they love the meals Jackson distributes, and it helps parents out too.

“It makes me feel real good with all the things that are going in the community it makes me feel good that you can come to a safe environment,” said parent Deanna Burkes.

Faith Community Church provided the meals on Saturday, Jan. 29. Jackson said she also hands out food boxes when they’re available.

“I usually try to do it once a week. Pretty much every Wednesday, if not. Salvation Army is the one that donates us the boxes. We just go by their watch and if they tell me to come get them, I’m running to get them. And as far as the free food I usually do that Wednesday for the kids,” she said.

