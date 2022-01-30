Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The search for the man who was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the Oct. 31, 2020, death of his girlfriend has intensified and broadened, according to Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox.

“The search for Matthew Edgar continues,” Maddox said Sunday afternoon. “It has intensified and broadened.”

A Sabine County jury convicted Matthew Hoy Edgar for murder last week in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, his girlfriend. He has been at large since he failed to show up for his trial on Jan. 27.

“The sheriff reports that as of the posting of this update, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has completed follow-up investigation on ten additional investigative leads regarding the whereabouts of Edgar,” a press release stated. “These additional leads were cleared and closed with no contact with Edgar.”

According to the press release, there was one arrest non an unrelated charge. A woman was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants in Hardin County Saturday, the press release stated.

“As these investigative leads come in, they are assigned to a deputy or completed by the lead investigator for the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release stated. Several of the leads to date involve leads from East and Northeast Texas as well as Western Louisiana.”

A previous press release stated that the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has checked out sightings of Edgar in Jasper and Orange counties.

In the press release, Maddox reminded residents to call the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 787-2266 or call 911 if they encounter Edgar. He added that Sabine County residents should not try to contact or try to stop Edgar.

