One of the Capital Region’s 1st parades kicks off in Clinton

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Revelers lined streets in downtown Clinton, enjoying the warm weather at the city’s Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Jan. 29. Others hoped to catch a good throw.

“I am going to catch some tootsie rolls,” said Layla Spears.

Spears and her mother were happy to be back after last year’s events were called off.

“Well, you know with COVID going on and having a lot of stuff canceled, we were excited that they were actually having a parade this year. So, we came out to have some fun and catch some throw,” said Kara Spears.

After a year without celebrations, parade-goers say this year’s carnival season is bringing the Clinton community back to life.

Floats roll through the streets of downtown Clinton during the city's Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Jan. 29. (WAFB)

“It means a whole lot just getting out, enjoying ourselves, meeting people, socializing, and coming together. Doing the best we can during the pandemic,” said Derren Veal.

For the first time in more than a year, parents watched their children carry on the same traditions they were part of years ago.

“Just looking forward to seeing him march down the streets in the parade,” said Daniel Bailey, who watched his son march with the McKinley High School Band.

“It was pretty hard for him because he’s always at home every day, pretty much doing school out in the bedroom. This year, more excited for him this year because he’s spent a lot of his time on this; it’s his passion,” added Bailey.

To outsiders, Mardi Gras season may seem to be all about catching good throws, but the people living in the small community know it’s truly about catching up with friends and family and letting the good times roll.

