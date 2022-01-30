Getting Answers
Has Tom Brady retired? The answer seems to be ‘it’s complicated’

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has not commented on reports Saturday (Jan. 29) indicating that...
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has not commented on reports Saturday (Jan. 29) indicating that he has decided to retire after 22 seasons.(Alex Menendez | AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After two ESPN reporters, citing unnamed sources, broke the news Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29) that legendary quarterback Tom Brady was retiring from the NFL, one of the first tributes to appear on Twitter congratulating Brady on his career and decision came from the verified account of @TB12sports, Brady’s own lifestyle, nutrition and fitness brand.

A short while later, that tweet had been deleted. The account has stayed silent since, topped Sunday morning by an earlier day-old tweet linking to a recipe for mixed berry protein muffins.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Brady himself had not commented on Saturday’s retirement report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. But both Brady’s father Tom Sr. and Brady’s agent Don Yee pushed back Saturday, not so much saying the report would be proven false as hinting it was premature and that no decision had been submitted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady’s employer of the past two seasons.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said in a statement. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Tom Brady Sr., when contacted by the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, called the retirement story “total conjecture” and that anyone reporting his son had made a final decision to end his playing career “is absolutely wrong.”

However, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport backed his competitors’ retirement story early Sunday. Also citing unnamed sources, Rapoport reported, “My understanding after talking to several people close to Tom Brady is that he does, in fact, plan to walk away.”

Brady, 44, just last week launched a new podcast with longtime sports broadcaster Jim Gray, so there is speculation the seven-time Super Bowl winner intended to roll out any retirement announcement on his own media platform. And ESPN+ is currently airing the multi-episode Brady documentary “Man in the Arena,” another possible outlet for such a declaration.

Other sports news outlets suggested a different financial motive for Brady staying mum.

Spotrac, a website that tracks professional sports contracts, payrolls and salary cap information, reported Brady would forfeit $15 million of a $20 million signing bonus agreed to last March if he submitted retirement papers to the Buccaneers before the bonus processes this coming Friday, Feb. 4. The report did not immediately appear to be independently confirmed elsewhere.

The will-he-or-won’t-he drama surrounding Brady gave football pundits plenty to discuss Sunday, and threatened to overshadow the day’s two upcoming conference championship games and last week’s retirement announcements of Saints coach Sean Payton and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Whether that was part of Brady’s master plan all along, fans may never know.

Whatever the case, for a legendary player who rarely blundered on a final drive, this one appears to have been botched.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

