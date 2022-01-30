Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers investigating after 2 men found dead beside highway

Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies in Cherokee County are investigating after two men were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on the side of State Highway 79 early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office passed on information from a 911 call that said two injured men were on the side of Highway 79 near the Cherokee and Rusk County line.

When CCSO deputies arrived at the scene, they found two dead men with apparent gunshot wounds on the side of Highway 79, just inside Cherokee County.

Along with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Special Investigations Unit, the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate the shooting deaths.

“We believe the two individuals attended a dance at Fantasy Ballroom on January 29, 2022,” the press release stated. “If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby
Police chased the vehicle until it eventually crashed. then the suspects fled on foot.
Four juveniles arrested in connection to string of carjackings
Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive
Travis Sullivan arrested for illegal use of a weapon.
Man shot in shoulder after drive-by shooting arrested; suspect wanted

Latest News

Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby
Police chased the vehicle until it eventually crashed. then the suspects fled on foot.
Four juveniles arrested in connection to string of carjackings
Four juveniles arrested in connection to multiple carjackings
Four juveniles arrested in connection to multiple carjackings
Bossier City man arrested for allegedly abusing son
Bossier City man arrested for allegedly abusing son
Shreveport organization working to make sure no kid goes hungry
Shreveport organization working to make sure no kid goes hungry