Bossier City, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -

The Bossier Night Market is back! Saturday February 5th, 2022 come to Pierre Bossier Mall from 4-9pm to visit a market with over 175 vendors. Start your afternoon off with unique food from over 12 different food trucks or start shopping from many local boutiques. Dozens of Mardi Gras Vendors will be in attendance to make sure the good times will roll! Enjoy free parking and the only pet friendly market in town. Bring the entire family because there will be activities for kids and fireworks! For more information click here or find the event of Facebook.

The Bossier "Mardi Gras" Night Market returns (Bossier Night Market)

This is the first and only night market in the Shreveport & Bossier area. Opening day, there were over 20,000 people in attendance and that want to keep the momentum going. If you are worried about seating or space, they have plenty of both!

If you need a fun family craft, check out this DIY Mardi Gras Show Box Float.

