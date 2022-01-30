Getting Answers
8-year-old child dies at Dallas hospital after being hit by stray bullet at Henderson County home

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 8-year-old Henderson County child died at a Dallas hospital after the child was shot in the head while on the back porch of a home on County Road 2911 Saturday evening.

According to a press release, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday about an 8-year-old child who had been shot in the head at a house on CR 2911. When the HCSO deputies got to the scene, they found the child on the back porch with people attempting life-saving measures.

“It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child,” the press release stated. “Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors.”

There were three children alone at the residence when the shooting occurred, the press release stated.

The child died at the Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy will be performed at the Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas, the press release stated.

Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the property where the child was shot. HCSO investigators are still at the scene, the press release stated.

“The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services,” the press release stated.

