Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive

(WILX)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Mansfield police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue; teenage victim identified
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Shreveport Government Plaza
La. legislative auditor speaks on allegations against City of Shreveport’s Finance Department
Gov. Edwards set to dedicate $10.5M to community college financial support program
Gov. Edwards set to dedicate $10.5M to community college financial support program
La. state audit into Shreveport finances
KSLA Investigates: La. state audit into Shreveport finances
Deputies search for gunman in Vivian
Deputies search for gunman in Vivian