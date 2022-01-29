Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Mansfield police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.
The incident occurred in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Officials say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Medical Center and is in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
