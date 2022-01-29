Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Mansfield police responded to reports of a shooting at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.