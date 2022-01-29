Sunny and warm weekend; rain moves in during the work week

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! If you have any outdoor plans, they will be good to go. If you havent made any outdoor plans, you may want to. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s with abundant sunshine. This will not last too long as rain moves in next week.

Saturday: a very CHILLY beginning to the weekend as temperatures began below freezing, however we’ll up nicely this afternoon. During the lunch hour temperatures will be in the low 50s but late afternoon highs are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Clear day will turn into a clear night.

This evening, bundle back up. 6pm temperatures will be in the mid 50s turning to the upper 40s by 10pm tonight. Overnight temperatures are dropping into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday: another beautiful and sunny day! Morning temperatures will be quite chilly but afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s near 70 degrees! It’ll be a spring like day that also keeps the sunny skies along with it!

Monday will start off the week with some wet weather and an increase in cloud cover! Temperatures should get up to the mid 60s. A couple showers will be likely at times, but it will not be a washout. Rain chances are at 30%.

Tuesday is looking to have a little more rain return. It does not look like a washout. Similar to Monday, I have a 30% chance of rain. So you may the umbrella on this day. Temperatures though are not expected to cool right away and will be left in the mid 60s for the high.

By Wednesday, a cold front will be entering the ArkLaTex again. It should be more Wednesday night or maybe as late as Thursday morning. There will also be a lot of showers and maybe a couple storms as the front arrives. I expect plenty pf rain for Wednesday and Thursday, and you should too.

One thing we are watching is the possibility of some wintry mix of snow flurries to make their way to the ArkLaTex. The temperatures will be cooling rapidly, and could get cold enough while the rain is still around. I am starting to think that some sleet or frozen precipitation is possible by Wednesday night when temperatures will be cold. We will be watching this closely over the next few days. Changes to the forecast are certainly possible. So, there is no need or reason to get your hopes up at all. However, I am very confident that changes will come in the form of cooling temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

