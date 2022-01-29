Getting Answers
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, Rangers, US marshals searching for murderer in Texas, Louisiana

Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did not show up for court, and a search was underway.
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did not show up for court, and a search was underway.(KTRE/SevrinLavenstein)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are still searching for the Sabine County man who was sentenced to 99 years for killing Livye Lewis, his 19-year-old girlfriend, according to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

A jury sentenced Matthew Edgar to 99 years for Lewis’ death, which occurred on Oct. 31, 2020.

Edgar has been at large since he failed to show up for his trial on Thursday. However, the trial continued in his absence through his defense attorney, a press release from the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The press release stated that after the search Thursday, which involved the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lufkin Police Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the US Marshals Service, the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office continued to search.

The Sheriff’s Office has responded to a number of sightings of Edgar throughout the County overnight, and this involved additional locations in both Jasper and Orange Counties,” the press release stated. “The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office has never stopped searching for Edgar and will continue to do so with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies.”

According to the SCSO, the search for Edgar is continuing in Texas and Louisiana with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, US marshals, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Tom Maddox would like to remind residents to contact the sheriff’s office at (409) 787-2266 or 911 if they either see or encounter Edgar in or around Sabine County,” the press release stated. “He asks that residents do not contact Edgar, but rather contact the sheriff’s office or nearest law enforcement agency.”

A DPS spokesperson said that people who see or encounter Edgar may also contact the Texas Rangers at (936) 699-7340.

