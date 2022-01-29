Man shot in shoulder after drive-by shooting in Vivian; suspect wanted

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Vivian.

A CPSO patrol sergeant responded to reports of the shooting in the 500 block of N. Hickory Street at around 6:54 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

Officials say a man identified as Travis Sullivan was walking down the street while firing shots into the air. Then someone in a white car drove by and shot him in the shoulder before driving away.

Sullivan called the police for help and was transported to an area hospital.

The suspect is still at large. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.