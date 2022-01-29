Getting Answers
KNOE Exclusive: Ronald Greene’s mother calls on Gov. Edwards to resign/face criminal charges

FILE - In this image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body camera video...
FILE - In this image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body camera video obtained by The Associated Press, fellow troopers hold up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrive on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. The video obtained by The Associated Press shows Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black man as he apologizes for leading them on a high-speed chase, footage authorities refused to release in the two years since Greene died in police custody. (Dakota DeMoss/Louisiana State Police via AP)(Dakota DeMoss | AP)
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The mother of Ronald Greene is calling on Governor John Bel Edwards to resign and face criminal charges.

This comes after the Associated Press reported Edwards knew of the details surrounding Greene’s 2019 death in Louisiana State Police custody just hours after it happened.

“The leader of Louisiana chose his career over doing the right thing,” Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told KNOE. “Over the murder of a man.”

The AP released a text message from Kevin Reeves, then the Superintendent of State Police. The message to Edwards was sent nine hours after the event took place.

“Good morning. An FYI,” the message read. “Early this morning, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle in Ouachita Parish. The driver fled thru two parishes in excess of 110 mph, eventually crashing. Troopers attempted to place the driver under arrest. But, a violent, lengthy struggle took place. After some time struggling with the suspect, troopers were joined by a Union Parish deputy and were able to take the suspect into custody. ... The suspect remained combative but became unresponsive shortly before EMS arrived.”

Edwards responded, “Thank You.”

Edwards previously stated he first learned of the incident in September 2020. In addition, Edwards kept quiet while LSP characterized Greene’s death as resulting from a traffic accident. An FBI autopsy disputed that finding.

“How deceitful can someone in such a high office, lie at such a level,” Hardin explained tearfully.

The AP also claims Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was considering opening a legislative inquiry, but was told by Edwards there was no need because Greene “died in a wreck.”

“Doesn’t this just make everyone an accessory to the fact,” asked Hardin. “Everyone has their hands in this, but nobody has been held accountable.”

Hardin says it’s time for Governor Edwards to do the right thing.

When KNOE’s Tyler Englander asked her does that mean resigning or facing criminal charges, Hardin answered, “Arrests. Jail time. We are talking about the murder of a man. The murder of a man. The right thing means all of the above.”

KNOE reached out to the Governor’s office for comment, but has not heard back.

