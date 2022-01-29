Getting Answers
Hundreds of vaccinations administered ahead of NOLA Public Schools mandate

Parents line up at L.B. Landry High School to get students vaccinated
Parents line up at L.B. Landry High School to get students vaccinated(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of students received COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday (Jan. 29) at L.B. Landry High School, ahead of next week’s NOLA Public Schools immunization requirement.

Starting Tuesday (Feb. 1), the vaccine will be added to the list of required immunizations for students ages 5 and up.

“I’m here for my booster and I brought my grandson who’s 5 and my daughter who’s 7, so they’re going to get vaccinated for the very first time,” said Gretel Ramos.

The City of New Orleans’ vaccine mandate also includes anyone 5 and up to be fully vaccinated to get into restaurants and other businesses.

Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier works with the non-profit The Links Incorporated, which helped sponsor the event.

“We knew that the Feb. 1 date was coming up, so we wanted to make it easy for parents, students and families to get here,” said Flemings-Davillier.

“In looking at the City of New Orleans mapping, and looking at information about who was vaccinated and not vaccinated, we indicated that there was a need for a vaccination event on the West Bank.”

Dr. Yvens Laborde with Ochsner Health has been participating in events like this for the past two years and has made educating parents and kids a top priority.

“I try to empathize with them, first and foremost,” said Laborde. “I really understand the concern around the safety of getting vaccinated. I understand that, because our natural inclination is to protect our children.

“But vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds is exceedingly safe. So, I reassure them about the safety.”

Organizers said the hope is that events like this make the process easy for parents and helps them feel safe.

“It gives me a lot of peace of mind,” said Ramos.

“I think it’s incredibly important as a mother to make sure my children are well protected.”

