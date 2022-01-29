Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Four juveniles arrested in connection to string of carjackings

Police chased the vehicle until it eventually crashed. then the suspects fled on foot.
Police chased the vehicle until it eventually crashed. then the suspects fled on foot.(KSLA)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have arrested four juveniles in relation to a string of carjacking incidents happening in Shreveport.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be used in the recent car-jackings. The vehicle then led officers on a chase through the Sunset Acres’ neighborhood before crashing. The four juveniles in the vehicle got out and proceeded to flee the scene on foot. Shreveport Officers were able to capture all four suspects with the assistance of K-9 units. Three of the four juveniles are being treated for injuries sustained from dog bites.

Police were able to locate two of the previous vehicles that were taken in the carjackings behind a residence on the 2700 block of Mimosa Avenue. Detectives were also able to figure out where an additional vehicle is located due to License Plate Readers. Four Vehicles in total have been recovered.

The investigation is still on going and charges are pending for the juveniles.

KSLA will update the story as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue; teenage victim identified
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school

Latest News

Pictured is some of the evidence law enforcement officers seized when they executed a search...
Drug raid in Marshall results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns, almost $11K
Travis Sullivan arrested for illegal use of a weapon.
Man shot in shoulder after drive-by shooting in Vivian arrested; suspect wanted
Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby
Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive