Four juveniles arrested in connection to string of carjackings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police have arrested four juveniles in relation to a string of carjacking incidents happening in Shreveport.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to be used in the recent car-jackings. The vehicle then led officers on a chase through the Sunset Acres’ neighborhood before crashing. The four juveniles in the vehicle got out and proceeded to flee the scene on foot. Shreveport Officers were able to capture all four suspects with the assistance of K-9 units. Three of the four juveniles are being treated for injuries sustained from dog bites.

Police were able to locate two of the previous vehicles that were taken in the carjackings behind a residence on the 2700 block of Mimosa Avenue. Detectives were also able to figure out where an additional vehicle is located due to License Plate Readers. Four Vehicles in total have been recovered.

The investigation is still on going and charges are pending for the juveniles.

