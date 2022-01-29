Drug raid in Marshall results in 3 arrests, seizure of drugs, guns, almost $11K

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A search warrant executed by the Joint Harrison County Violent Crimes & Narcotics Task Force resulted in the arrests of three people and the seizure of cocaine, Promethazine, THC, marijuana, guns, and almost $11,000 in cash Friday night.

According to a press release, law enforcement officers with the task force obtained the search warrant after an ongoing investigation.

“This investigation and search warrant highlight the success of this joint effort of law enforcement professionals in Marshall and Harrison County,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “The Task Force worked hard to build this case and the execution of the warrant went as well as we had hoped it would. Our agencies worked together towards a common goal and last night shows how effective we are as a team.”

Carruth said the Saturday morning that their community is safer because of the task force’s successful drug raid.

“The types of operations that occurred last night are the prime reason this Task Force was developed,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher. “I am proud of the work both agencies have put in thus far. We will continue to combat criminal activity in our communities.”

At about 7:15 p.m. Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team, the Marshall Police Department Special Response Team, and members of the task force executed the search warrant on a home in the 1000 block of Yaney Street and detained several people from two different buildings on the property.

“Three males attempted to flee the scene but were apprehended with the assistance of the on-duty MPD patrol shift,” the press release stated. “There were no injuries to civilians or officers during the execution of the warrant.”

At that point, crime scene detectives with HCSO and MPD and task force officers started documenting, collecting, and cataloging a “great deal of evidence” into the early morning hours. Some of the evidence seized included about 75 grams of cocaine, about 2,700 grams of Promethazine, about 28 grams of THC Vape cartridges, about 5.75 pounds of marijuana, four pistols of various calibers, and about $10,700 in cash, the press release stated.

The three men who were arrested at the scene include Melquiades Montano, 25, Jesse Montano, 32, and Miguel Gaona, 27, the press release stated. All three men were charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 1 between 4 and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 between 4 and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance PG 4 less than 400 grams, and possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.

Jesse Montano was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Pictured are (top row from left) Miguel Gaona, Jesse Motano, and (bottom) Melquiades Montano

