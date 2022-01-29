Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby

Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.(Bossier City Police Department)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly abusing his four-month-old son.

Police say that on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Corey Jackson brought his child to the emergency room at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital after the child had a medical emergency at their residence at the Oasis Apartments in Bossier City. Hospital staff determined that the baby was unresponsive due to severe respiratory distress. CPR was performed on the baby and staff were able to stabilize him enough to be transported to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Once at the PICU, doctors found multiple lesions, bleeding inside the head, multiple rib fractures, one wrist fracture, and bleeding around the eyes. The child’s condition is listed as critical but doctors say his condition is expected to worsen as his brain continues to swell. Reports indicate that the injuries where non-accidental.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson for second degree cruelty to juveniles. Jackson was then booked into the Bossier City Jail where his bond is set at $350,000.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue; teenage victim identified
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
Text messages show Gov. Edwards knew of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, but stayed silent
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at...
SWAT raids YoungBoy’s mother’s house in Texas; 3 arrested

Latest News

Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive
Shreveport Government Plaza
La. legislative auditor speaks on allegations against City of Shreveport’s Finance Department
Deputies search for gunman in Vivian
Deputies search for gunman in Vivian
La. state audit into Shreveport finances
KSLA Investigates: La. state audit into Shreveport finances