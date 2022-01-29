Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby

Bossier City, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly abusing his four-month-old son.

Police say that on Tuesday, Jan. 25, Corey Jackson brought his child to the emergency room at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital after the child had a medical emergency at their residence at the Oasis Apartments in Bossier City. Hospital staff determined that the baby was unresponsive due to severe respiratory distress. CPR was performed on the baby and staff were able to stabilize him enough to be transported to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU).

Once at the PICU, doctors found multiple lesions, bleeding inside the head, multiple rib fractures, one wrist fracture, and bleeding around the eyes. The child’s condition is listed as critical but doctors say his condition is expected to worsen as his brain continues to swell. Reports indicate that the injuries where non-accidental.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson for second degree cruelty to juveniles. Jackson was then booked into the Bossier City Jail where his bond is set at $350,000.

