Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bastrop house fire includes 1 dead, says State Fire Marshal

Bastrop house fire located in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.
Bastrop house fire located in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Deputies of the State Fire Marshal were on the scene of a fire investigation in Bastrop Saturday morning.

According to SFM, the fire investigation resulted in one being dead.

The Louisiana Office of SFM says the Bastrop Fire Department responded to a house fire call just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, located in the 900 block of Collins Avenue.

Authorities say during the investigation, firefighters learned there were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire. One of the occupants escaped and made an attempt to alert the other occupant from outside of the house, says SFM. However, the first occupant didn’t receive a response.

Later on, firefighters located the body of the male victim inside of a bedroom. SFM stated there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

SFM is expected to release more information on this case as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby
Police chased the vehicle until it eventually crashed. then the suspects fled on foot.
Four juveniles arrested in connection to string of carjackings
Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive
Travis Sullivan arrested for illegal use of a weapon.
Man shot in shoulder after drive-by shooting arrested; suspect wanted

Latest News

Arrested for second degree cruelty to juveniles.
Bossier City man arrested for alleged cruelty to baby
Police chased the vehicle until it eventually crashed. then the suspects fled on foot.
Four juveniles arrested in connection to string of carjackings
Four juveniles arrested in connection to multiple carjackings
Four juveniles arrested in connection to multiple carjackings
Bossier City man arrested for allegedly abusing son
Bossier City man arrested for allegedly abusing son
Shreveport organization working to make sure no kid goes hungry
Shreveport organization working to make sure no kid goes hungry