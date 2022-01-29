Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue; teenage victim identified
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Teen shot multiple times on Martin Luther King Drive
Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
Police respond to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Hickory Street in Vivian.
Man shot in shoulder after drive-by shooting in Vivian; suspect wanted
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Hemphill man still at large gets 99-years for murder