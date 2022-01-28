Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Tiger King” Joe Exotic is headed to a federal courtroom Friday for a resentencing hearing.

His real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and he’s now in federal prison after a jury convicted him in a murder-for-hire plot involving his chief rival, Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled last year that the proper sentencing range was 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison.

His attorneys are asking a judge for a downward departure in the hopes that he could be released from prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief
Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
FILE - A person holds a candle during a vigil, Jan. 18, 2022, in New York's Times Square, in...
LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant