Texarkana man in jail after reportedly leading police on chase

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Texarkana man is in jail after allegedly leading police on a short vehicle pursuit.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they attempted to perform a traffic stop on Deaundra Mitchell, 32, for several outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender. The car Mitchell was driving became disabled in a yard at 29th and Pine Street. Mitchell then reportedly ran away, but was later captured while trying to hide.

There was a female passenger in the car too; no charges were filed against the her, officials say.

