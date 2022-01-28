Getting Answers
Texarkana man in jail after reportedly leading police on chase

(KCTV5 News)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A Texarkana man is in jail after allegedly leading police on a short vehicle pursuit.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they attempted to perform a traffic stop on Deaundra Mitchell, 32, for several outstanding warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender. The car Mitchell was driving became disabled in a yard at 29th and Pine Street. Mitchell then reportedly ran away, but was later captured while trying to hide.

There was a female passenger in the car too; no charges were filed against the her, officials say.

