Texarkana city leaders address concerns about animal adoption center

Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.
Animal Care and Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark. city leaders are addressing citizen concerns over the operation of the Animal Care and Adoption Center. The main questions revolve around the delayed opening of a new building.

Last February, the city received a $1 million donation from the Neva McCormick. The donation was earmarked for the Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Some citizens have questioned the way this money is being utilized as the city constructs a new facility at the shelter.

“The building was paid off with a good portion of the $1 million. Kennels were purchased, the glass for the cat room was also purchased,” said Lenora Teague, shelter director.

She says it has taken longer than anticipated to get the new building ready for use.

Records show just over $820,000 has been used from the donation. City leaders say the rest will be used as needed when the building is up and serving the animal population. Another issue being addressed is why the shelter was closed to the public on different occasions.

Officials say this was related to maintenance, cleaning and health concerns with COVID-19.

“Everybody is well and healthy and with the anticipation we won’t have that happen again in the near future,” said Teague.

She says they will continue to provide the needed care to animals until the new building is completed, which they hope will be sometime this spring.

