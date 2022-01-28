Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue; teenage victim identified
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

‘I’ve never seen a plow truck throw that much snow’: Video shows cars that were struck by plow...
12 people injured, 40 cars damaged by debris from snow plow on Ohio Turnpike
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin says Putin now has full range of options in Ukraine
Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue; teenage victim identified
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine