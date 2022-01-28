Perfect weekend as rain and cold temperatures return next week

(KSLA) - This weekend could not be any better! After a cold start Saturday, we will warm up to the 60s to near 70s by Sunday. There will also be no rain until next week with a strong cold front.

This evening will be very nice to enjoy. Perfect weather to sit out by a fire, if you ask me. Temperatures will be cooling quickly again, so you will need a jacket if you spend any time outdoors. The sky will be perfectly clear with no cloud cover at all!

Overnight, it will be getting very cold. Temperatures will be falling to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Back to freezing for just about everyone. It should not be pipe-bursting cold though. There is still no chance of rain with more clear skies.

This weekend will about picture-perfect! There will be lots of sunshine with no chance of rain. There may not even be many clouds at all! Temperatures will be chilly in the mornings but not as bad. Saturday morning will be very cold, but will warm up nicely to the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday will definitely be warmer getting up to the mid to upper 60s to near 70! It should feel great after the cold weather we’ve been dealing with.

Monday will start off the week with some wet weather. There will be more clouds that build up ahead of our next weather maker. It will mostly be due to the southerly winds returning again. This will increase temperatures, and should get up to the mid 60s. A couple showers will be likely at times, but it will not be a washout. Rain chances are at 30%.

Tuesday is looking to have a little more rain return. It does not look like a washout. Similar to Monday, I have a 30% chance of rain. So you may the umbrella on this day. Temperatures though are not expected to cool right away and will be left in the mid 60s for the high.

By Wednesday, a cold front will be entering the ArkLaTex again. It should be more Wednesday night or maybe as late as Thursday morning. When it does arrive, it will be strong, as it will cool temperatures back down to below average. There will also be a lot of showers and maybe a couple storms as the front arrives. I expect plenty pf rain for Wednesday and Thursday, and you should too.

One thing we are watching is the possibility of some wintry mix of snow flurries to make their way to the ArkLaTex. The temperatures will be cooling rapidly, and could get cold enough while the rain is still around. I am starting to think that some sleet or frozen precipitation is possible by Wednesday night when temperatures will be cold. We will be watching this closely over the next few days. Changes to the forecast are certainly possible. So, there is no need or reason to get your hopes up at all. However, I am very confident that changes will come in the form of cooling temperatures.

Once the rain clears later on Thursday it will be dry to end the week. Friday will have a couple clouds around, but also some sunshine is possible. Temperatures are expected to be cold and struggle to reach the 40s! Winter is not done!

Take advantage of the beautiful weekend before the rain arrives next week!

