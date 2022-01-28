Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Longview PD veteran named acting police chief

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page(Longview Police Department Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the City of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (News Release) - Longview City Manager Keith Bonds has named Assistant Police Chief Anthony Boone as acting police chief effective February 1. Chief Mike Bishop recently announced his retirement after thirty years of service, including six years as chief.

Acting Chief Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015. His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations. special operations, SWAT, and patrol. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice and has participated in several advanced professional development programs, including programs offered through the Secret Service, FBI, and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mike Bishop has provided Longview, and I am especially grateful for the effort Chief Bishop has taken to prepare the next generation of leaders within the police department. It has been my pleasure to work with Chief Bishop for many years, and I wish him well as we both enter retirement at the same time,” said City Manager Keith Bonds. “I am confident that Anthony Boone will be an effective and capable leader for the police department and the community during this time of transition.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to shooting on Harvard Avenue.
Retired pastor witnesses fatal shooting on Harvard Avenue
Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a standoff with a homicide suspect on Thursday,...
Suspect in custody after police standoff in Mooretown neighborhood
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school
A search is underway in Hemphill for a murder suspect who failed to show up for the third day...
Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Latest News

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Governor kept mum amid conflicting accounts of deadly arrest
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III put some units on heightened preparedness to deploy...
Fort Polk put on heightened alert should Russia invade Ukraine
Matthew Edgar walks out of court on day 2 of his murder trial on Jan. 26. On Jan. 27, he did...
Hemphill man still at large gets life sentence for murder
After a mild weekend and a warm start to next week we are tracking a powerful cold front that...
Amazing weekend on tap for the ArkLaTex
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
Patient steals ambulance; crashes into state police units after chase