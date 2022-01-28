Hemphill man still at large gets life sentence for murder

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Sabine County jury has sentenced a Hemphill man convicted of murder.

The jury sentenced Matthew Edgar to 99 years or life in prison along with a fine of $10,000.

Edgar was convicted of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend Livye Lewis by a jury Thursday, but Edgar was not in the courtroom. Edgar failed to show up for the third day of his trial, sparking a manhunt as authorities began searching for him.

On Thursday, David Hendry with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers are assisting Sabine County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Edgar.

“He is currently a fugitive, and the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife are actively currently searching for him,” said Joseph MacDonough, an investigator with Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Jury convicts Hemphill man of murder as search continues for no-show defendant

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.