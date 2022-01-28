Gov. Edwards plans to dedicate $10.5M to community college financial support program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is set to dedicate $10.5 million to the MJ Foster Promise Program Fund, according to his budget proposal.

The program provides financial support to certain Louisiana students to receive credentials from the community and technical colleges for high demand jobs across the state.

KSLA News 12 spoke with representatives from community colleges about the impact this could have on students participating in the program and the La. workforce.

“This particular program, the MJ Foster Program is a game changer. It’s really focused on ensuring that the adults of Louisiana get the necessary workforce skills that’s going to allow them to seek jobs or get employment in areas where they can get a livable wage,” said Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development at Southern University-Shreveport, Janice Sneed.

To be eligible for the program you must:

Meet a family income that does not exceed 300% of the Federal Poverty Level or be unemployed or underemployed for six month prior to receiving the grant. (Household of 1 = $38,640, Household of 2 = $52,260, Household of 3 = $65,880, Household of 4 = $79,500, Household of 5 = $93,120)

Have earned a high school diploma or equivalent or co-enroll in a qualified program of study and in a program to earn high school credential

Have not previously earned an undergraduate degree at the associate level or above

Be a Louisiana resident and U.S. Citizen

Commit to reside in Louisiana one year after completion and to perform 20 hours of community service, an internship, or a mentorship annually to maintain the award

