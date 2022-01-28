Fort Polk put on heightened alert should Russia invade Ukraine
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fort Polk is among the military installations across the county put on heightened alert in case Russia invades Ukraine, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III put some units on heightened preparedness to deploy and put some on increased readiness posture, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Thursday.
The units include 8,500 troops.
Elements of the following units placed on heightened preparedness to deploy:
- 82nd Airborne Division, Fort Bragg, North Carolina
- 18th Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg
- 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky
- Fourth Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado
Elements of the following units have been placed on increased readiness posture:
- Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona
- Fort Hood, Texas
- Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington
- Fort Polk, Louisiana
- Robins Air Force Base, Georgia
- Fort Stewart, Georgia
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
