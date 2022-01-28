Getting Answers
EAST TEXAS: Share your COVID vaccine story

In Harrison County, health officials want to hear from community members who've gotten the shot.
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, La. (KSLA) - As the Omicron variant surges — health leaders across the country and around the ArkLaTex continue to encourage the public to get the COVID vaccine.

Every day, notable doctors and medical professionals get on national and local TV to explain why the vaccine is critically important.

In Harrison County, health officials want to hear from community members who’ve gotten the shot.

The Marshall-Harrison County Health District is hoping those who are vaccinated in East Texas will share their testimonies about why they chose to get the shot.

Those interested can send an email to Media@MHCHD.org. Include your vaccination story, your name, contact information and a photo - though it’s not required. Officials will contact you to discuss how you want your story shared with the public.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

