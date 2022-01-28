Councilman says he was removed from committee after requesting financial investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Jan. 27, Shreveport Counselman John Nickelson requested a state audit of city’s finance department following accusations made by a former employee of the city.

The same day, Nickelson took to Facebook to announce that he was stripped of his Audit and Finance Committee chairmanship, a position he held for three years.

In response to the post, Mayor Adrian Perkins issued the following statement:

“The City of Shreveport undergoes an internal and external audit annually. If the State has the resources to conduct an additional audit, we welcome it. I’m always looking at ways for our Finance Department to be stronger. However, I’m alarmed that Councilman Nickelson is misrepresenting himself as the Chairman of the Shreveport City Council Audit and Finance Committee. It raises questions about his motives and character.”

Perkins says his statement is based on what is outlined in the Code of Ordinances for special committee appointments.

