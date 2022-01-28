Breezy and cool Friday followed by great weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking a breezy and chilly Friday behind a reinforcing front that moved through the region overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will only move up into the low 50s even though we should see ample sunshine all day long along with some wind gusts potentially to 30 MPH. As we head into the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will be quickly shooting up thanks to a change in wind direction out of the south. By Sunday afternoon we will be pushing towards 70 in Shreveport. Next week’s weather looks much more active than this week’s as scattered showers and storms will first develop Monday afternoon and will likely continue through early Thursday when a strong cold front will push through the region bringing potentially the coldest weather of the season to close out the week.

We are tracking a picture perfect weekend of weather for the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make you grab a jacket, but you don’t need to layer up too much as temperatures are down in the upper 30s this morning. Whatever cloud cover we have early will clear out by the mid-morning hours and sunshine will dominate the rest of the day. High temperatures will be roughly the same that we saw Thursday with low to mid-50s across the region. The big difference will be the higher winds as gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible today behind the front.

As we go through the weekend the chilly weather and blustery conditions will quickly be clearing out of the ArkLaTex and amazing weather will be moving in. After a cold start Saturday morning with lows down in the upper 20s southerly winds will take over and our temperatures will be able to quickly rebound up into the upper 50s and possibly around 60 in the afternoon. Sunday will just be more of the same with ample sunshine and temperatures that will be moving up likely into the low 70s across some parts in the viewing area. So if you really want the perfect time to get outside it will come Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a much more active pattern ahead for the ArkLaTex as the macro pattern starts to change. As the main trough in the country begins to shift west we are tracking scattered showers and storms throughout the week first starting Monday afternoon across East Texas. Throughout the first half of the week we will be dodging hit and miss showers as warm moist air flows north from the Gulf. This will help to keep our temperatures in the mid and upper 60s even though there will be the potential for showers everyday along with cloud cover. Finally late Wednesday and into early Thursday we are tracking the increasing likelihood of a potent cold front to push through the region, likely bringing a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight before clearing out. A wintry mix could be possible across the northern ArkLaTex early Thursday morning. Behind the front we are expecting temperatures to fall rather dramatically with highs that could struggle to make it into the 40s next Friday.

In the meantime, grab a jacket and get ready for a great weekend! Have a great Friday!

