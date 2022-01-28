Barksdale AFB conducting controlled burns on Jan. 28

BARKSDALE AFB (KSLA) - Waking up to a smokey morning?

At Barksdale Air Force Base, the 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron will be conducting controlled burns on BAFB’s East Reservation on Friday starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

The burns are planned to take place until 4 p.m.

In total, the area to be burned is 410 acres and will reduce the risk of wildfire by removing the underbrush.

