1 dead after head-on collision on E. Kings Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a wreck just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The incident occurred on E. Kings Highway.

Sgt. Chad Davis said an SUV was heading southbound and a sedan was heading northbound when they collided head on. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

