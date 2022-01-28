Getting Answers
1 dead after head-on collision on E. Kings Highway

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a wreck just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The incident occurred on E. Kings Highway.

Sgt. Chad Davis said an SUV was heading southbound and a sedan was heading northbound when they collided head on. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

