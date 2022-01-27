Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Woman accused of throwing kids off Cross Lake Bridge pleads ‘not guilty’

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988(CPSO)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - She allegedly threw two of her own kids off a bridge into Cross Lake back in September of 2021.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Ureka Black, 33, entered pleas of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Black was formally indicted Wednesday by a Caddo Parish grand jury. Prosecutors allege Black threw her two sons off the I-220 bridge into the lake, killing 10-month-old Joshua Black, and injuring the infant’s 5-year-old brother.

RELATED VIDEO

Authorities haven’t released the older son’s name.

In December of 2021, a Caddo Parish judge assigned a sanity commission to evaluate Black’s mental health. After pleading not guilty, the court set Black’s next hearing for March 3.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

Little Union Baptist Church
Little Union Baptist Church launches community garden
The Shreveport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Harvard Street on Jan....
Retired pastor witnesses shooting on Harvard Avenue
Kristopher Farris, 18
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school
Man injured in drive-by shooting
Man injured in drive-by shooting
CHRISTUS Cardiovascular Center of Excellence now open
CHRISTUS Cardiovascular Center of Excellence now open