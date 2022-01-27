Woman accused of throwing kids off Cross Lake Bridge pleads ‘not guilty’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - She allegedly threw two of her own kids off a bridge into Cross Lake back in September of 2021.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Ureka Black, 33, entered pleas of not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Black was formally indicted Wednesday by a Caddo Parish grand jury. Prosecutors allege Black threw her two sons off the I-220 bridge into the lake, killing 10-month-old Joshua Black, and injuring the infant’s 5-year-old brother.

Authorities haven’t released the older son’s name.

In December of 2021, a Caddo Parish judge assigned a sanity commission to evaluate Black’s mental health. After pleading not guilty, the court set Black’s next hearing for March 3.

