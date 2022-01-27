Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now

‘It caught on like wildfire.’
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Chris Riva and Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s the most distinctive cry of Bengals fans—”Who Dey!”

It’s also the name of the fan base itself: “Who Dey Nation.”

And the dramatic coda of the “Bengals’ Growl” fight song, sung at the top of 60,000 lungs after every Bengals touchdown at Paul Brown Stadium.

“Who Dey?! Who Dey!? Who Dey think gonna beat them Bengals?! Nooooo-body!”

(Can we pause for a moment and just appreciate how great that song is? Certainly better than this trundling dirge.)

But where exactly did “Who Dey?” come from? Turns out it dates to the team’s first run to the Super Bowl—Super Bowl XVI in January 1982 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Some in the NFL intelligentsia claim Bengals fans co-opted a variation of the “Who Dat?” chant from New Orleans Saints fans, which they themselves borrowed from a New Orleans High School.

Locals counter the phrase arose from a call-and-response between the crowd at Bengals games and Hudepohl beer salesman going up and down the aisles shouting “Hudy!”

Dave Lapham, now a radio voice for the Bengals, was a player on that 1981 team. He doesn’t know about the Saints connection or the Hudepohl salesmen but says the chant sort of just emerged.

“A lot of people are taking credit for the origin of [’Who Dey?’], but I just remember that, you know, in the stands, I remember hearing people chanting ‘Who Dey?’” He recalled. “I don’t know what the origin is, but man it caught on like wildfire.”

Chris O’Brien, a former Q102 disc jockey, says the Bengals had captured the heart of the city and, in turn, the catchphrase captured that sense of enthusiasm.

“It kind of took off from there, and everybody picked up on it, the teams and fans alike, and made a big thing out of it,” O’Brien said.

Like Lapham, O’Brien can’t pinpoint the origins of the phrase—or rather, they agree the origins were spontaneous, that it emerged from the striped orange-and-black ether like lightning on a clear day in 1981.

“‘Who Dey?’ came with such a sense of pride in the Super Bowl days,” said WLW host Lance McAlister. “You said that with your chest puffed out.”

But with the team’s struggles in the ‘90′s, the term began to flop.

“It lost its meaning and significance,” McAlister said. “In fact, it led to a lot of mockery. The answer was, ‘Everybody.’ Everybody beat the Bengals.”

And now? Well, it’s a new day, according to McAlister.

“There’s that restored sense of pride, in that boastfulness, in that chest-puffing of ‘Who Dey?’”

MORE

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Source: Gray News Media
Louisiana man’s body found in Toledo Bend Reservoir near Shelbyville
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large
Matthew Edgar
Sabine County sheriff says ongoing search for convicted murderer has intensified, broadened
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen peers upward during a game in the Superdome
Report: Dennis Allen considered favorite to fill Saints head coach vacancy; special teams coach Rizzi to interview
Former Northwest Louisiana football players to be in Super Bowl LVI
Former Northwest Louisiana football players to be in Super Bowl LVI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Caddo Parish teams up with WNBA for National Girls & Women in Sports Day
Caddo Parish teams up with WNBA for National Girls & Women in Sports Day