Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old student has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault that happened at Green Oaks Performing Academy on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Detectives were notified at around 1 p.m. about a reported rape of another student.

Following an investigation, Kristopher Farris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with second-degree rape.

