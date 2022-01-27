Getting Answers
Teen arrested for alleged rape of another student at Shreveport high school

Kristopher Farris, 18
Kristopher Farris, 18(CADDO PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old student has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault that happened at Green Oaks Performing Academy on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Detectives were notified at around 1 p.m. about a reported rape of another student.

Following an investigation, Kristopher Farris was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. He is charged with second-degree rape.

