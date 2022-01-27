Retired pastor witnesses shooting on Harvard Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

According to Caddo dispatch records, the incident occurred on Harvard Avenue near Dunlap and Harp streets.

A witness on the scene, who is a retired pastor from West Chapel Church, says he saw a young man walking down the street when a black SUV pulled up and shot the victim. He says one man then got out of the SUV and stood over the victim, firing another 10 to 15 shots. The witness says the man then jumped back into the SUV and they drove away.

“It’s very heartbreaking because it’s happening all over Louisiana and especially Shreveport. Something is going on that is causing our young Black men to do what they’re doing and I just pray to God I can get some help from the city to do something about this,” the retired pastor said.

The witness says the victim looked to be 16 or 17-years-old, maybe a bit older. He says he couldn’t tell how old the suspects are.

The pastor says he has lived in the area 55 years and has never seen anything this drastic on his street. He says he’s currently working on a program to help young Black men with “hostility and anger” to hopefully prevent violent incidents like this one.

“It’s a sad day in Shreveport to see with my own eyes, on my own street a situation like this. Never seen it before,” the pastor said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

