Shreveport city councilman requests state audit of city’s finance department

Shreveport Government Plaza
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A member of Shreveport’s City Council is asking for an investigative audit following accusations made about the city’s finance department.

A certified letter was sent to Louisiana Legislative Auditor Michael J. Waguespack from Shreveport City Council Chairman James Green, making the request. Below is the letter in full:

Letter from James Green to Michael J. Waguespack
Letter from James Green to Michael J. Waguespack(KSLA)

S. Ben Hebert, a former Shreveport city controller, announced his plans to sue the city on Monday, Jan. 24. Hebert claims that he refused to participate in financial improprieties he believes violated various state laws — which he reported to Mayor Adrian Perkins.

In addition, Hebert also claims he was discriminated against based on his age and race and that his firing was in retaliation for opposing discrimination and for his “whistleblowing” activities.

Hebert requested that the confirmation for Shreveport’s interim Chief Financial Officer Kasey Brown be postponed to allow the city council to investigate. Brown’s confirmation was postponed along with three other appointments.

