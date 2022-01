SFD gets second set of bunker gear for firefighters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department got some new gear Thursday, Jan. 27.

Back in November of 2020, Mayor Adrian Perkins appeared on the CBS show, Undercover Boss, and said he wanted to get the fire department a second set of bunker gear for firefighters. The set of custom gear was distributed Thursday morning at the department’s maintenance shop on Mansfield Road.

The Shreveport Fire Department received some new gear Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (KSLA)

Money for the gear came from the American Rescue Plan.

Members of SFD will also soon be trained on the new automated CPR devices they recently received. $119,000 in ARP funds was used to buy them.

