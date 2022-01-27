Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

OSHA investigating tank explosion

Workers in the area evacuated their job sites immediately following the explosion.
Workers in the area evacuated their job sites immediately following the explosion.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When an industrial accident like Wednesday morning’s explosion at Westlake Chemical’s south plant happens, actions are required by the plant as well as regulating agencies.

State Police Sgt. James Anderson said it appears plant officials followed notification requirements.

“After any event like this we’re going to look at everything,” Anderson said. “There will be an after-action report as well as an investigation conducted by our emergency services unit. Our initial indication is plant officials did everything they were asked to do.”

Greg Langley, with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, agrees. Langley says DEQ records refer to the plant as Eagle U.S. 2.

He says the explosion destroyed the residual chemical - ethylene dichloride - that was in the tank.

“When we entered the area, there was no fire, no product and basically no tank because it basically was destroyed in the explosion,” Langley said.

He says as a precaution DEQ monitored the air into the afternoon.

“We did some air monitoring and the company did some air monitoring as well,” Langley said. “We got non detects for everything.”

OSHA confirms they are investigating. The agency looks at such incidents to help make job sites safer.

In this case, one worker was treated on site and five others were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A plant official said the nature of the workers injuries was abrasions and such stemming from the tank explosion, as opposed to chemical exposure or breathing problems.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games
Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical

Latest News

Candidate reacts to mayor's appointment
Candidate reacts to mayor's appointment
RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Louisiana teachers react to pay raise proposal
Louisiana teachers react to pay raise proposal
Remembering Walden 'Wally' Derleth
Remembering Walden 'Wally' Derleth
Breaking down the selection process of choosing a new chief
Breaking down the selection process of choosing a new chief