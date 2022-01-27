Little Union Baptist Church launches community garden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The historic Little Union Baptist Church on Milam Street launched a community garden project on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The church is planning to grow fruit trees and vegetable gardens in Shreveport. The first peach orchard will be on the corner of Norma and Milam Streets, near the church.

“We get calls almost on a daily basis. ‘Can you help us with food?’ And we have a kitchen, of course and we want to be able to share with the community with food and that’s really our primary goal,” said Pastor Clifford McLain.

The church owns a total of 15 lots and the goal is to put trees and vegetation on all of them.

