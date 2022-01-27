Getting Answers
Sweetheart of a Deal
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Little Union Baptist Church launches community garden

Little Union Baptist Church
Little Union Baptist Church(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The historic Little Union Baptist Church on Milam Street launched a community garden project on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The church is planning to grow fruit trees and vegetable gardens in Shreveport. The first peach orchard will be on the corner of Norma and Milam Streets, near the church.

“We get calls almost on a daily basis. ‘Can you help us with food?’ And we have a kitchen, of course and we want to be able to share with the community with food and that’s really our primary goal,” said Pastor Clifford McLain.

The church owns a total of 15 lots and the goal is to put trees and vegetation on all of them.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected current substitute police chief, Wayne Smith, as the new...
Shreveport mayor selects new police chief
2 teens found unresponsive in Bowie Co. home being heated with generator
Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Marca Harris, 28, and Eshuan Johnson, 23
Man, woman arrested after reportedly leaving 6 kids home alone while they went to laundromat to play video games

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2022
MARDI GRAS 2022: Calendar of events, parades
Shreveport Government Plaza
Shreveport city councilman requests state audit of city’s finance department
lower
Film Prize ups grand prize to $50,000
lyon
FILM PRIZE: Grand prize boosted to $50k