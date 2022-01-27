‘Huge for our community’: Film Prize bring back $50,000 grand prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is still ten months away — but organizers are already making waves with a massive announcement.

Film Prize leaders recently announced the $50,000 grand prize is returning for this year’s festival.

“Moving the Film Prize back up to $50,000 is huge for our community,” said Gregory Kallenberg, executive director of the Prize Foundation. “We are already seeing independent filmmakers sign up, and we can’t wait to continue our work of making Caddo Parish an indie film Mecca.”

There are some caveats, however, that must be met to take home the grand prize.

The winning film must be shot in Caddo Parish. If a film is shot elsewhere in Louisiana, filmmakers will be awarded $25,000.

“The response we have seen from filmmakers across Louisiana and the country just over the last few weeks has been astounding,” said Chris Lyon, director of Film Prize. “We look forward to watching these filmmakers add to the success of the first ten years of Film Prize by coming to our state and our community to tell amazing stories, which the public will get to see at Prize Fest come October.”

Prize Fest leaders are hosting a kickoff and networking event at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 27) at Central Artstation. Organizers also plan to offer registered filmmakers the opportunity to receive a $1,000 grant if they commit to producing their piece in Caddo Parish.

Proof of vaccination, along with masks, is required.

Film submissions are due July 12, 2022. The top 20 Film Prize finalists will be announced August 9, 2022.

Prize Fest will take place October 13-23, 2022.

