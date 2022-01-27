Search ongoing for Hemphill murder suspect who failed to show in court

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old woman has not shown up for the third day of his trial.

Matthew Hoy Edgar, 25, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Livye Lewis, 19.

Sabine County District Attorney Kevin Dutton said the trial will started without Edgar.

DPS Sergeant David Hendry confirms the agency is assisting the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Edgar.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at Hemphill BBQ located on Old Sabinetown Road.

