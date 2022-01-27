Great weekend weather ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking another chilly, but not super cold morning across the region. Temperatures will go from the lower 30s this morning up into the mid-50s later today. Temperatures will remain slightly below average until Saturday when we are tracking the start of a solid rebound in temperatures that will take us from the upper 50s Saturday to potentially the mid-70s by the middle of next week. This will be due to a likely pattern change across the continental US as the persistent trough in the east begins to breakdown and milder air moves in. In addition to the warmer temperatures we are also tracking increasing rain chances next starting late Monday and possibly continuing all the way through Thursday as a powerful front and area of low pressure begin to take shape to our north during the middle of the week.

We are tracking a more comfortable and beautiful weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door you will once again need the coat as temperatures are down in the lower 30s to start the day. Thanks to cloud cover overnight it is not quite as cold as what we saw Wednesday morning. As we go through the day we are expecting high temperatures that will be slightly milder with highs that will be in the low to mid-50s along mostly cloudy skies for the ArkLaTex.

Moving ahead to Friday and the weekend we are tracking temperatures that will kick off a warming trend and pattern change for the region. A weak front will move through early Friday that will help clear out the clouds from Thursday and really won’t have much of an impact on our temperatures Friday afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. You will notice a chill in the air Saturday morning with a freeze likely across the ArkLaTex with upper 20s possible before quickly warming up to near the 60 degree mark in the afternoon. Sunday looks even more comfortable as warmer air continues to flow into the region with highs moving into the upper 60s. Both days this weekend we should anticipate ample sunshine for the ArkLaTex making for an all-around nice weekend forecast.

Looking ahead to next week we expect your temperatures to continue to stay above average as a ridge tries to build in across the eastern half of the country. But with the warmer temperatures comes with the trade-off of increasing rain chances starting Monday evening. This will be due to a developing front and area of low pressure that will drive warm and moist air into the ArkLaTex through the middle of the week. Scattered wet weather is possible Tuesday before more widespread rain and thunderstorm activity pushes in for Wednesday and Thursday. It’s still too early to talk specifics, but there is some strong storm potential towards the middle of the week as the front moves through.

In the meantime, make sure you grab the coats once again this morning! Have a great Thursday!

