CHRISTUS opens new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System’s new Cardiovascular Center of Excellence at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center is now open.

The heart center is the result of a $43 million investment. It is the final center involved in a series of expansion projects over the past five years. Other expansions include a triple-sized emergency room, 16 new patient beds and new ICU beds.

Additions like a hybrid surgical suite, hybrid catheterization lab and hybrid electrophysiology lab are the latest in surgical and cardiovascular advancements. Combining the catheterization lab and surgical operating room makes it possible for the surgeon to perform a procedure with no interruption for the patient.

“The hybrid space seamlessly transitions from diagnostic to surgical or without ever moving the patient, saving critical minutes when emergency or more complex intervention is necessary. This means safer care, faster care, better outcomes,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, chief executive officer for the health system.

The medical staff includes CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier’s cardiology partners at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists, as well as two Vanderbilt-trained cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons, Dr. Timothy Danish and Dr. John Evans.

The multidisciplinary heart and vascular care team also includes pulmonologists, internists, primary care providers and emergency medicine physicians.

“Where to seek heart care shouldn’t be a question. The most advanced care and treatment is available right here at CHRISTUS,” said Trawick. “No longer is it necessary to travel to cities like Dallas, New Orleans or Little Rock. Whether the most common condition or the most complex, CHRISTUS is the destination for the safest, most advanced cardiovascular services available in north Louisiana.”

