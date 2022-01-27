Bossier Parish sees decrease in many crimes in 2021, but increase in sexual assaults

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has released its crime stats for 2021, and in many areas, there were decreases.

The sheriff’s office says immediately following the death of a homeowner in 2018 after a firearm was stolen from a vehicle, they created a Joint Criminal Apprehension Team (JCAT) with other local agencies to address vehicle break-ins. They also launched a community campaign called LOC (lock your doors, observe your surroundings, and call about anything suspicious).

“Through the combined efforts of our JCAT team and the LOC campaign, we were able to reduce thefts from an auto by 18.5% in 2021″, said Sheriff Julian Whittington. Last year, we had a total of 75 vehicle break-ins, down from 92 in 2020. And of those 75 break-ins, 70 of the vehicles were unlocked, with 27 guns were reported stolen out of those vehicles. That’s the reason why it’s crucial for everyone to remember to lock their car doors at night, to prevent this type of crime from occurring.”

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office released its 2021 crime stats Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (BPSO)

Despite seeing a decrease in crime in many areas, the parish did see a rise in vehicle thefts, 45% to be precise. Of the 35 vehicles stolen in 2021, 20 of them were left unlocked with the keys inside, the sheriff’s office says. The remaining 15 were motorcycles and ATVs.

There was a significant decrease (16%) in burglaries in the parish, Sheriff Whittington says. This decrease occurred even though Bossier Parish is the fastest-growing parish in north Louisiana. According to Census data, the parish has grown by more than 10% and continues to do so.

Homicides remained flat in the parish, with one reported in 2021. Robberies saw a 50% decrease from six in 2020 to three in 2021. One area in which the parish saw a large increase was sexual crimes.

“The increase in the number of reported sexual assaults in 2021 is alarming and very disturbing to us,” said Sheriff Whittington. “However, we want to reassure the residents of Bossier Parish that this is not the case of a suspect randomly preying on strangers.”

Of the 40 reported sexual assaults in 2021, 40 involved child victims who were allegedly assaulted by a family member or family acquaintance. The sheriff’s office says it’s working closely with the Attorney General’s Office to actively pursue those who attack children.

“Keeping Bossier Parish safe relies heavily on a continued strong partnership between the community and the men and women of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Whittington. “The continued influx of people into our parish reflects the success of our combined efforts to keep Bossier Parish a great place to live and work.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.